Rajya Sabha Session From January 31 To April 6

New Delhi, Jan 16: The 259th session of Rajya Sabha will commence on January 31 and end on April 6, a statement from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.

“The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Tuesday, the 31st January 2023, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, the 6th April 2023,” it said.

Parliament’s Budget Session will begin from January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The session will have 27 sittings and will continue till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1.

The first part of the Budget Session will conclude on February 14, he said.

Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session.