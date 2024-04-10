Search
Rajasthan Royals take on in-form Gujarat Titans in a crucial IPL encounter in Jaipur

By: Northlines

Date:

Rajasthan Royals take on Gujarat Titans in a battle of unbeatens

With both teams undefeated so far in 2024, the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans promises to be an exciting affair. As the two teams gear up for their face-off in Jaipur on Wednesday, here is a detailed preview of the highly-anticipated match.

Predicted Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Sharath BR, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande

Players to watch out for
Jos Buttler has found his groove with a ton in the last match and will be eyeing another big knock. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill scored crucial runs in the previous game and his captaincy will be crucial.

Head to Head and venue stats
The two teams have faced off 5 times before with Gujarat holding a 4-1 lead. Rajasthan have a superb record at this venue, winning 36 out of 55 matches played here.

and Pitch Conditions
The temperature is expected to be around 37 degrees with no rain forecast. The pitch tends to help spinners in the second innings so the captain winning toss could opt to chase.

With both teams looking sharp, fans are in for an exciting contest as the league's early leaders battle for top spot on Wednesday in Jaipur.

