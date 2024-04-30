back to top
Search
BusinessIndian stock markets shed early gains and ended lower on Tuesday amid...
Business

Indian stock markets shed early gains and ended lower on Tuesday amid last hour sell-off

By: Northlines

Date:

The benchmark stock indices wiped out positive starts to close lower on Tuesday amid some late session selling pressure. The 30-share BSE Sensex index shed 188 points, or 0.25%, to close at 74,482.78 after surging over 440 points earlier in the day. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty index also fell 39 points, ending at 22,605.

Both indices kicked off the day's trade on a strong footing tracking firm global cues. The Sensex had jumped to an intraday high of 75,111 while the Nifty hit a record peak of 22,783. However, selling activities in the last hour of trade erased the gains.

Tech stocks such as Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies pulled the markets lower. Other major drags included Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Tata Consultancy Services and Kotak Mahindra Bank. In the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid and IndusInd Bank managed to finish in the green.

Most other Asian markets ended Tuesday's session on a positive note but Shanghai Composite index closed marginally lower. European markets were mostly trading with losses at the time of writing.

Crude oil prices rose slightly on hopes of improved demand outlook. Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers on Monday after continuing sales in the past. Domestic bourses will remain shut on Wednesday for a local holiday.

Previous article
Disappointing debut sees new Rabbit R1 AI device fail to impress in early reviews
Next article
Indian Oil’s Q4 profit plunges 52% due to inventory losses and steady domestic fuel prices
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Exide Industries announces stellar Q4 results with 37% rise in net profit

Northlines Northlines -
Leading battery manufacturer Exide Industries has announced strong financial...

Indian Oil’s Q4 profit plunges 52% due to inventory losses and steady domestic fuel prices

Northlines Northlines -
Inventory Losses and Declining Fuel Prices Dent Indian Oil's...

BSE to shell out more as regulatory charge to Sebi

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies The BSE faces a larger outgo after regulatory clarity...

Around 20 critical mineral blocks to be put on sale by June-end: Mines secretary

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies The government will put on sale around 20 critical...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Easy Protein Powder Uses to Boost Energy for Long Hours on...

Exide Industries announces stellar Q4 results with 37% rise in net...

Indian Oil’s Q4 profit plunges 52% due to inventory losses and...