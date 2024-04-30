back to top
Search
SportsIPLWatch Lucknow Super Giants take on Mumbai Indians in must-win IPL clash
SportsIPL

Watch Lucknow Super Giants take on Mumbai Indians in must-win IPL clash

By: Northlines

Date:

Lucknow Super Giants will look to keep their winning momentum going when they host Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. The two sides find themselves in contrasting positions on the points table and will be hoping for different outcomes from this vital Indian Premier League encounter.

KL Rahul's Lucknow are placed third having won five of their eight matches so far. A victory here will consolidate their spot in the top four. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya's Mumbai have struggled for consistency, managing just two wins from eight outings which has left them languishing at the bottom of the table. They are in desperate need of wins to revive their playoff aspirations.

The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. Fans can catch all the live action on Star network. The game can also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Some key battles to watch out for would be Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav against an in-form Lucknow bowling attack led by Avesh Khan. With a place in the knockout stages on the line, expect an enthralling battle between these two sides on Tuesday evening.

Previous article
Lucknow look to extend winning run against struggling Mumbai in IPL clash
Next article
Young Indian women’s team gain valuable experience in narrow Uber Cup defeat to defending champions China
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Young Indian women’s team gain valuable experience in narrow Uber Cup defeat to defending champions China

Northlines Northlines -
While a winning result was always going to be...

Lucknow look to extend winning run against struggling Mumbai in IPL clash

Northlines Northlines -
The Lucknow Super Giants will aim to continue their...

Rafael Nadal tested in 3-hour win over Cachin at Madrid; Swiatek reaches women’s quarterfinals

Northlines Northlines -
Madrid, Apr 30: After spending more than three hours...

Archer Deepika Kumari Re-Inducted Into TOPS

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Apr 29: Former world number one archer...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Inside Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s Open Love: Rishi’s Reluctance to...

Gippy Grewal talks about threats faced by Punjabi musicians like Amar...

Ancient Yoga Technique Said To Reduce Worry In Just Moments