Watch Lucknow Super Giants take on Mumbai Indians in must-win IPL clash

Lucknow Super Giants will look to keep their winning momentum going when they host Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. The two sides find themselves in contrasting positions on the points table and will be hoping for different outcomes from this vital Indian Premier League encounter.

KL Rahul's Lucknow are placed third having won five of their eight matches so far. A victory here will consolidate their spot in the top four. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya's Mumbai have struggled for consistency, managing just two wins from eight outings which has left them languishing at the bottom of the table. They are in desperate need of wins to revive their playoff aspirations.

The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. Fans can catch all the live action on Star Sports network. The game can also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Some key battles to watch out for would be Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav against an in-form Lucknow bowling attack led by Avesh Khan. With a place in the knockout stages on the line, expect an enthralling battle between these two sides on Tuesday evening.