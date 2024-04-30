Young Indian women’s team gain valuable experience in narrow Uber Cup defeat to defending champions China

While a winning result was always going to be an uphill task, the young Indian women's badminton team can take heart from fighting performances against powerhouses China in their Uber Cup 2024 group clash on Tuesday.

Led by rising stars Anmol Kharb and Tanvi Sharma, India pushed China hard in various matches before going down 0-5 in Chengdu. Both teams had already qualified for the quarterfinals prior to this encounter.

In the opening singles, 17-year-old Isharani Baruah bravely battled world no.2 Chen Yu Fei for 33 minutes before losing 21-12, 21-10. Isharani's excellent court coverage and checking shots showed she belongs at the international level.

National champions Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra competed well against world no.1 Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan in a 45-minute women's doubles encounter, losing 21-13, 21-12.

There was disappointment for teenager Anmol Kharb, who rolled her ankle while trailing Han Yue 9-21, 1-4 in the second singles. The talented Indian was forced to retire hurt.

15-year-old rookie Tanvi Sharma pushed Asian champion Wang Zhi Yi to the limits in the third singles, taking a game off her before losing 21-7, 21-16. Tanvi's impressive court speed and never-say-die attitude bodes well for the future.

While the scoreline wasn't favorable, India's gritty performances show they are developing the skills and temperament needed to compete at the sport's highest level. The experience gained facing elite opposition like China will serve them well in future tournaments.