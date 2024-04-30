Lucknow look to extend winning run against struggling Mumbai in IPL clash

The Lucknow Super Giants will aim to continue their winning run in the Indian Premier League when they take on the Mumbai Indians today at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Lucknow occupies the fifth spot on the points table with 8 points from 7 games. On the other hand, Mumbai's campaign has fallen apart this season as they are languishing at the bottom of the table with just 2 points from 7 matches. They face an uphill task to salvage their tournament from here.

Key Battles

The in-form KL Rahul will once again look to lead from the front for Lucknow against his former team. However, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav will try to find some form and consistency before the T20 World Cup. Hardik Pandya has struggled with both bat and ball for Mumbai and needs to spark a revival of his fortunes.

Pitch and Weather

The surface in Lucknow has assisted the slower bowlers so far. Spinners from both sides will look to make the most of any assistance on offer. Temperatures are expected to be around 30-36 degrees Celsius with little chance of rain interrupting the match.

Head to Head

Lucknow hold the upper hand in this fixture so far, having won 3 out of their 4 meetings in the IPL. However, one can't write off Mumbai and their experienced performers. An entertaining battle is on the cards between these two teams.