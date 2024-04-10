Punjab Kings show fighting spirit but Sunrisers hold nerve in thrilling IPL clash

In a nail-biting IPL encounter between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad played in Mullanpur, the visitors scripted a narrow two-run victory in the end. Chasing 183 to win, Punjab Kings recovered from a shaky start to take the game deep. However, Sunrisers captain Pat Cummins delivered when it mattered the most as his team held their nerves.

Punjab was reduced to 27/3 in the powerplay after steady bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Cummins. But a gritty 92-run stand between Sam Curran (44) and Sikandar Raza (34) brought them back into the contest. Just when it seemed Punjab had gained the upper hand, Cummins took a brilliant catch to dismiss Curran.

In the last over with 29 runs needed, Shashank Singh (46*) and Ashutosh Sharma (33*) tried to script a stunning win. But two dropped catches and a six off a wide later, Jaydev Unadkat ensured Sunrisers edged over the line.

Earlier, Nitish Reddy's attacking 64 and Abdul Samad's helpful 25 propelled Sunrisers to 182 after their top order struggled against Arshdeep Singh (4/29). Cummins' all-round show and his calm leadership were vital in Sunrisers' first away victory of IPL 2024.