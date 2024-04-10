Search
Top 5 smartphones offering ultra-fast charging times of under 20 minutes

“Charge your phone within minutes: Top devices offering blazing fast charging speeds”

Our smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives. With high-performance phones, battery life has unfortunately not kept pace. This has made quick charging an absolute necessity in today's . In this article, we take a look at some of the top devices that offer ultra-fast charging capabilities allowing you to power up your phone in no time.

One of the options to consider is the OnePlus Nord CE 4. Powered by the efficient Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, the device handles multitasking with ease. It also packs a large 5,500mAh battery that supports extremely fast 100W SuperVOOC charging. OnePlus claims it can charge from 1-50% in just 15 minutes. With such rapid charging speeds, you never have to worry about running out of juice.

Another powerful contender is the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus with its MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor. In addition to strong performance, it offers a stunning 200MP primary camera. Its 5,000mAh battery is no slouch either, supporting an impressive 120W fast charging capability. Xiaomi claims it can charge from empty to full in under 19 minutes.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is a gaming monster thanks to its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It delivers buttery smooth gameplay even in the most graphics-intensive titles. The phone also a large 5,160mAh battery with 120W fast charging that takes it from 1-50% in just 11 minutes.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro and Realme GT Neo 3 are also worth considering. They come with premium designs and fast-charging capabilities topping out at 125W and 150W respectively.

These are some of the best options if you need a device that charges quickly without drilling a hole in your wallet. Their ultra-fast charging capabilities mean you'll spend less time waiting for your phone to power up.

Rajasthan Royals take on in-form Gujarat Titans in a crucial IPL encounter in Jaipur
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

