“Dell’s Raj Kumar Rishi Discusses the Evolving Role of AI in PCs: From Emerging Use Cases to Central Integration in India”

Dell has also launched AI-capable PCs Alienware m16 R2, aimed at gamers, as well as the Inspiron 14 Plus.

Dell Technologies on Monday unveiled its latest lineup of premium personal computers featuring a suite of built-in Artificial Intelligence tools, aiming to widen the appeal of its XPS laptops and Alienware gaming PCs in markets like India.

“AI will be a transformational aspect in terms of the evolution of PCs, as artificial intelligence becomes a central part of PCs going forward,” said Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director (Consumer and Small Business), Dell Technologies India, explaining why the PC giant is so bullish on AI in its latest generation of PCs.