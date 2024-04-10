Search
How AI is Transforming Work and Communication on Google Cloud

At its latest Cloud Next conference, Google revealed major upgrades powered by its conversational AI Gemini. Products like Google Meet, Gmail and Docs are gaining intelligent features to boost collaboration and creativity.

Google debuted “Vids”, a video creation tool assisted by AI. With a prompt, it generates a storyboard from assets and suggested scenes. Users can easily edit the draft while choosing a style and voiceover. This new platform is poised to help anyone become a video storyteller at work.

Another highlight was AI arriving in Gmail to refine writing. By analyzing emails, Gemini provides suggestions to improve grammar and language with just a click. Rolling out to mobile soon, this new feature aims to help users craft better messages in less time.

Meet and Chat are also gaining translation abilities with Gemini’s help. It can automatically detect and translate captions into 69 languages during calls. And in Chat, an AI assistant panel summarizes conversations and answers questions to enhance team workflows.

New Docs features likewise employ AI for better organization and personalization. Tabs allow compiling information into one place like outlining a project. Plus, Gemini can generate cover images matching document themes. Together, these updates target smoother collaboration any time, any place.

As Google expands Gemini throughout key work tools, AI is increasingly central to the cloud experience. Look for these intelligent features and more to transform how people connect and create using Google services.

