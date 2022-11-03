Pvt Schools barred from charging 4 months Annual Fee from Nov 22

Jammu Tawi, Nov 02: The Government Fee Fixation Committee

(GFFC) on Wednesday barred the private schools from charging

and collecting annual fee for four months from November-2022.

GFFC while reviewing the one of the cases of the private schools

said, “After having interaction with the school management

authorities of the private school, it was made clear to them that

academic session of the educational institutions comprises of 12

months.”

GFFC said that it was also made clear to them that in view of the

governments issued previously, the government has made it

clear that new admissions will commence form the month of

March of the calendar year and annual examinations shall be

conducted in March-April session in all the government and

recognized private schools.

“It was thus impressed upon these authorities that the school

management's notice to the students to pay annual fee for the

months November 2022 to March 2023 is legally not sustainable

and the authorities in these circumstances should withdraw the

notice,” reads the communiqué.

GFFC said that the authorities assured that they would put on

hold the notice which asks students to pay annual fees for the

period November-2022 to March-2023.

It also reads, “It was made clear to the authorities of the school

management that academic session cannot be stretched beyond

the 12 months period, which now starts from April-01 and ends

on March-31 of the calendar year.”

GFFC further said that the period of five months commencing

from November 2022 to March-2023 being not part of the

academic session, the students cannot be asked to pay annual

fee for the period.

“All the school management of private schools are restrained

from charging and collecting annual fees for the period

November-2022 to March-2023,” GFFC said.

It also said that any breach of this order will result in initiating

action according to law.