Property Tax | J&K Govt Seeks Feedback From General Public

JAMMU: Amid increasing resentment against imposition of property tax in Jammu & Kashmir, the Union Territory (UT) administration has sought feedback from the public over the proposed tax. J&K Housing and Urban Development department has sought suggestions/ comments from the general public over imposition of the property tax.

“Any suggestions/ comments in this regard are welcome and may be sent to the Housing & Urban Development Department at the email address housingudd9@gmail.com within 10 days,” reads a notice issued by the department.