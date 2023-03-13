‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign aims to reach out to people: Wani

JAMMU : JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani and working president Raman Bhalla today day `Haath Se Haath Jodo’ yatra in Makhanpur Gujran Panchayat to highlight the various issues of public concern including property tax, price rise, unemployment and other problems faced by people. The programme was organized by JKPCC Minority Department Chairman Rajinder Singh Nathu . Prominent among those who joined Yatra include Ravinder Sharma Ex-MLC, Tarlok Singh Bajwa Ex- MP, Balwan Singh Ex- MLA, Indu Pawar Ex- MLA, Shashi Sharma, Karan Bhagat ,Rajinder Singh , Bushan Dogra , Amrit Bali and Sarpanch Makhanpur Gujran Parvinder Kour. Speaking on the occasion, JKPCC president said that ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign aims to reach out to people in the hinterlands ahead of the 2024 general elections. This state-level campaign, he said, will strengthen the Congress’ prospects and act as an extension of the Kanyakumari to Kashmir ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ that passed through the politically crucial state recently. The ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign is aimed at apprising people at the grassroots level of the failures of the central Government, he said.

“BJY went beyond politics and issues were raised on the basis of ideology by Rahul Gandhi. It had nothing to do with elections. But in the `Haath Se Haath Jodo’ Abhiyan, we have a direct target – the failures of the Narendra Modi Government,” he added. Raman Bhalla referred to inflation, unemployment, women’s safety, Central Government’s handling of China, rise in hate speeches, alleged capturing of institutions, and toppling of elected governments. He said after the successful conclusion of the historic `Bharat Jodo Yatra’, `Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign is set to bring change and highlight the issues concerning people, which are being ignored by the Modi government in order to hide its failures on all fronts. The campaign has already received an overwhelming response like the Bharat Jodo Yatra received given the Congress Party’s constructive role and strenuous efforts to ensure justice for people and bring the country back on the path of prosperity and development. Under this campaign, by reaching 6 lakh villages, 2.50 lakh gram panchayats and 10 lakh polling booths, the message of Rahul Gandhi and the charge-sheet of the failures of the Modi Government would be delivered to every household, Bhalla added.

Chief spokesperson Ravidner Sharma and Minority Department Chairman Rajinder Singh Nathu also spoke on the occasion. They said instead of addressing long pending just and genuine demands of the refugees, the present Government has adopted a ‘callous approach’ on this issue human issue.