back to top
Search
IndiaPriyanka targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP leaving...
India

Priyanka targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP leaving country

By: Northlines

Date:

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Apr 29: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday sought to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged sex scandal and wondered how the accused — Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna — was able to leave the country committing atrocities against women.

Addressing an election rally at Sedam town in this district, Vadra accused the prime minister of protecting those who committed atrocities against women.

“The person (Prajwal Revanna) who shared the stage with PM Modi and for whom Modi asked votes committed atrocities on thousands of women. I want to ask PM Modi and HM Amit Shah what they want to say about it,” she asked.

Vadra said sometime back when she went to meet her daughter (overseas) for three days, Modi and Shah started saying that she had gone abroad.

“They get to know where I or opposition leaders have gone, but this kind of criminal, this type of demon leaves the country and they do not get to know this?” she said.

“How can we trust them? All the information goes to them, they keep a watch on all the leaders where they are going but someone who committed such a big crime and flees the country right under their nose, and they do not have information?” she asked.

The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged sex scandal involving the 33-year-old Prajwal, who is the grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

Police have also booked Prajwal and his father — MLA and former minister H D Revanna — for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation based on a complaint from a woman, who worked in their household.

The FIR filed against Revanna and Prajwal had been referred to the SIT.

Some explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna, the BJP-JD(S) alliance's candidate from Hassan which went to polls on Friday, had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

According to information available with police, Prajwal had left the country (after the polling was over), the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office had said in a statement.

 

Previous article
LS polls: Kerala records 71.27 per cent polling, says EC
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

LS polls: Kerala records 71.27 per cent polling, says EC

Northlines Northlines -
Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 29: Kerala has registered 71.27 per cent...

Kejriwal will remain Delhi CM, says AAP after HC’s observations on absence

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 29: The Aam Aadmi Party on...

PM taking inspiration from Goebbels while speaking about Cong Nyay Patra: Ramesh

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 29: The Congress on Monday accused...

“This is not how country is run…”: Amit Shah on INDIA Bloc considering ‘One Year One PM’ Formula

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 29: Amid the reports of INDIA’s...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

LS polls: Kerala records 71.27 per cent polling, says EC

Kejriwal will remain Delhi CM, says AAP after HC’s observations on...

PM taking inspiration from Goebbels while speaking about Cong Nyay Patra:...