LS polls: Kerala records 71.27 per cent polling, says EC

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 29: Kerala has registered 71.27 per cent voter turnout in the April 26 Lok Sabha polls, according to the updated figures released by the Election Commission on Monday.

As many as 71.27 per cent of votes were cast on polling day in the state, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul said.

Out of the total 27,749,158 voters in the state, 19,777,478 voted through the electronic voting machines on April 26. Among these, 9,475,090 were male voters, 10, 302, 238 were female voters, and 150 were transgender voters, he said in a statement.

The highest polling was registered in Vadakara constituency with 78.41 per cent, where 1,114,950 voters cast their votes.

The lowest was in the Pathanamthitta constituency with 63.37 per cent, where only 906,051 of 1,429,700 voters cast their votes, Kaul said.

The updated polling percentage in other constituencies are: Thiruvananthapuram (66.47), Attingal (69.48), Kollam (68.15), Mavelikkara (65.95), Alappuzha (75.05), Kottayam (65.61), Idukki (66.55), Eranakulam (68.29), Chalakudy (71.94), Thrissur (72.90), Palakkad (73.57), Alathur (73.42), Ponnani (69.34), Malappuram (72.95), Kozhikode (75.52), Wayanad (73.57), Vadakara (78.41), Kannur (77.21) and Kasaragod (76.04).

In the absentee voter category, 1,80,865 votes were recorded, and in the category for officials on election duty, 41,904 postal votes were polled.

Absentee voters include those belonging to the age group of over 85 years, voters with disabilities, those affected by COVID-19, and essential service workers.

As many as 57,849 military personnel have applied in the service voters category, and 8,277 votes have been sent as of April 27.

Service votes will continue to be accepted until the counting begins, the Chief Electoral Officer added.