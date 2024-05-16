back to top
Delimitation Was Right, Pir Panjal Will No Longer Be Neglected: Iltija Mufti
Delimitation Was Right, Pir Panjal Will No Longer Be Neglected: Iltija Mufti

Jammu, May 16: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti said on Thursday that in a way, the delimitation exercise in Jammu and was “right” as the Pir Panjal region will not be neglected now.

Her statement on the delimitation exercise is in contrast with the PDP's stand. The party had rejected the Delimitation Commission, saying that it was an extension of the BJP.
Other regional political parties had also opposed the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir.
“In a way, the delimitation that took place (in Jammu and Kashmir) was right. The Pir Panjal region will not be neglected now,” Iltija Mufti, who is campaigning for her mother and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, told PTI here.
The Delimitation Commission was tasked by the Centre with redrawing the boundaries of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.
In its final report, the three-member panel headed by Justice (retd) Ranjana Desai, gave six additional assembly seats to the Jammu region and one to the Kashmir Valley. The Jammu division now has 43 assembly seats and Kashmir 47 in the 90-member House.
Iltija Mufti said the Pir Panjal region was very backward and emerged on the map of Jammu and Kashmir after the former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed-led government came to power.
“There were not even roads to connect distant and rural areas. After the formation of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's government, the Mughal Road was constructed. He focused on education and facilitated the setting up of Baba Ghulam Shah University here. It was during the period (tenure) of Mufti Sayeed that Pir Panjal came on the map of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.
Iltija Mufti called on people to vote for her mother Mehbooba Mufti, who is contesting the from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.
“I request everyone from here to connect with us and we want to take part in the development journey of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.
“The campaigning by Mehbooba ji is carrying forward a message of positivity, hope, and happiness because there is no section of society that has not been subjected to injustice and cruelty after 2019. Everyone is unhappy,” she added.
In an apparent reference to the BJP, Iltija Mufti said those trying to sow discord among the diverse communities of the region will face repercussions.
“We don't want a division but unity of all sections of society in Jammu and Kashmir… to take everyone forward towards development. It is a good message. They (BJP) have done nothing. But they are engaged in the of hatred for vote bank,” she said.
“The PDP will focus on its agenda of peace, happiness, and move forward with that message with confidence,” she said.
Iltija Mufti has held roadshows in Poonch district to garner support for her mother.
Mehbooba Mufti is pitted against Conference (NC) leader Mian Altaf and J&K Apni Party candidate Zafar Iqbal Manhas. Polling in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency will be held on May 25.

“PoJK Temporarily Slipped Away Due To Someone’s Weakness Or Mistake”: EAM Takes Veiled Swipe At Nehru, Congress
Nearly 67 Per Cent Voter Turnout In First Four Phases Of Lok Sabha Elections: EC
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

