Amit Shah reaffirms India's sovereignty over Pakistan occupied Kashmir
Amit Shah reaffirms India’s sovereignty over Pakistan occupied Kashmir

By: Northlines

Date:

Sitamarhi (Bihar), May 16: 's Home Minister Amit Shah left no doubt about New Delhi's stance on Pakistan Occupied (PoK) during a recent election rally in Bihar. Addressing supporters in Sitamarhi, Shah asserted that PoK rightfully belongs to India and the government is committed to reclaiming the territory.

Shah criticized the opposition Congress party for questioning India's ability to take back PoK due to Pakistan's nuclear weapons. He pointed out that while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had predicted sectarian violence after the revocation of Kashmir's special status, the situation has remained peaceful. In contrast, Shah affirmed that neither Pakistan's atomic bombs nor any other factor will deter India from retaking its illegally occupied lands when the time is right.

The Home Minister also assured the people of strengthened security along the India-Nepal border under another term for the Democratic Alliance (NDA). He accused the opposition RJD-Congress alliance of neglecting welfare policies for backward classes during their regimes. In comparison, Shah highlighted the Modi government's focus on development as well as due recognition of pioneering leaders from Bihar like former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur.

In a sign of the BJP's commitment to Bihar's cultural heritage, Shah announced plans to develop the birthplace of goddess Sita in Sitamarhi into an pilgrimage center on the lines of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This reflects the party's combined emphasis on nationalism as well as improved infrastructure and tourism across the country.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

