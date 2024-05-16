back to top
Parents Forget 3-Year-Old In Car, Attend Wedding. Find Her Dead Hours Later

By: Northlines

Date:

Kota (Rajasthan), May 16: A three-year-old girl suffocated to death in a locked car while her parents were attending a wedding function in Rajasthan’s Kota, police said today.
According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening. They identified the girl as Gorvika Nagar.

Pradeep Nagar, the girl’s father, had gone to attend a wedding function with his wife and two daughters. As the family reached the venue, the mother and elder daughter came out of the car.

Pradeep Nagar then went to park the vehicle, Khatoli police station SHO Banna Lal said.

Presuming that both daughters went inside the venue with their mother, the father locked the car and went to attend the function.

For about two hours, both parents spent time meeting different groups of people, the officer said.

When they finally met each other, they asked each other about their younger daughter Gorvika. When they found out that she was with neither of them, they began searching for her, the police said.

Hours after they had entered the wedding venue, they returned to the car while looking for Gorvika.

They found her ‘unconscious’ in the back seat of the car and rushed her to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival, Mr Lal said.

The parents have refused to conduct an autopsy and have decided not to file a police case either, he added.

Putin Expresses Gratitude to China for Peace Efforts in Ukraine
