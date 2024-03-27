Prithviraj’s career at stake as he takes on life’s most difficult role in Aadujeevitham

As Blessy's survival thriller Aadujeevitham gears up for release, expectations are high from the film and its lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, the film traces the harrowing journey of Najeeb Muhammad who is taken as a slave in Saudi Arabia. Portraying such a challenging character that is far removed from his comfort zone will truly test Prithviraj's acting mettle.

Najeeb experiences immense physical and emotional turmoil over a period of 3 years as he struggles to survive in harsh desert conditions. It will be unlike anything Prithviraj has done before which primarily revolved around machismo roles. As an solo character for long parts, he will have to purely depend on his acting prowess without any co-stars support. If he succeeds in bringing Najeeb's vulnerability and resilience alive convincingly, it can be a career-defining performance for the actor.

Though Prithviraj saw early success, over the years he got typecast in roles emphasizing action and masculinity. Even emotionally charged parts lacked depth. Aadujeevitham provides the opportunity to break free from these limitations. As Najeeb's journey navigates the broad spectrum of human emotions, Prithviraj can showcase the breadth of his acting talents. With no room for mistakes, it will be Prithviraj vs Prithviraj when he brings to life one of Malayalam's most beloved characters on screen.

Only time will tell if Prithviraj is able to match up to the challenges of this role or will his lack of variety in past performances prove to be a stumbling block. As he takes on one of his toughest roles to date in Aadujeevitham, Prithviraj has put his career on line aiming for greatness.