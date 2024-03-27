Archana Puran Singh Asserts: ‘No Negativity on Kapil Sharma’s Set’ Ahead of The Great Indian Kapil Show

At the press conference of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Archana Puran Singh revealed if Kapil has changed at all in all these years.

Kapil Sharma and his team – Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur are coming to Netflix with their all new show called The Great Indian Kapil Show. On Tuesday, the team interacted with the media at a press conference, where Archana shared if Kapil has changed in all these years.

Archana and Kapil have known each other from the time when the latter was one of the many contestants on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Speaking about Kapil, Archana shared, “Thankfully he has not changed a bit. The level at which he did comedy before has only amped up, else there is no change. The roots that Kapil comes from he has brought them to this platform too. He belongs to a small city, but he has a big heart. As far as I know Kapil, he has not changed at all.”