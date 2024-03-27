When fact meets fiction: Netizens debunk President Biden’s claims about commuting over Baltimore bridge

Search
US President Joe Biden’s statements about commuting over the Baltimore bridge that recently collapsed have come under scrutiny. While commenting on the bridge collapse, the president had stated that he used to travel over the bridge many times, either by train or car, during his commute between Delaware and Washington D.C. However, netizens were quick to counter the president’sTrain’s claims, raising doubts over the veracity of his statement.

Main points:

  • While commenting on the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key bridge, President Biden claimed he commuted over the bridge many times either by train or car during his Senate tenure.
  • However, netizens pointed out that the bridge has no rail tracks, into question the plausibility of the president’s statements about taking the train.
  • On social media, several users questioned how Biden could have taken a train when there were no tracks on the bridge. Some even speculated about the president’s mental acuity.
  • The White House later clarified that Biden had misspoke and was referring to commuting via car instead of train as there are no rail lines in that area.
  • This is not the first time Biden has made factually inaccurate statements about events. He has previously wrongly claimed being at sites of major incidents.
