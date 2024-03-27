Tragedy strikes Baltimore: The faces behind the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

Early last Tuesday morning, the city of Baltimore was rocked by disaster when a massive cargo ship crashed into the iconic Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing its complete collapse. While rescue crews were able to pull two injured victims to safety, 6 construction workers remained unaccounted for in the treacherous waters below. With the dangerous conditions and freezing temperatures making search and rescue near impossible, the 6 men have since been declared “presumed dead”.

Though little is known about most of the victims at this early stage, some details have emerged about their backgrounds. Jesús Campos, a coworker on the bridge construction site, revealed that the missing men hailed from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico – demonstrating the diverse immigrant community that helps build Maryland’s infrastructure.

One of the presumed victims was identified as Miguel Luna, a highly experienced 15-year construction veteran. Luna was beloved by his coworkers for his dedication and work ethic. Gustavo Torres of Latino advocacy group CASA paid tribute to Luna, calling his loss “a deeper layer of sorrow” for their organization and the community at large.

The collapse occurred during a routine workday as the 6 men worked to repair potholes and perform masonry tasks on the elevated bridge. When the 985-foot cargo ship crashed into the structure, which towers 185 feet over the Patapsco River, they were left with no chance of escape. Officials believe hypothermia would have taken effect almost immediately in the freezing waters.

As the search operation is now sadly suspended, the Facebook pages of the foreign consulates have lit up with people mourning the two young Guatemalan men who worked hard in Maryland for over a decade. The identities of the other victims continue to be unspecified at this moment. Maryland and Baltimore now grieve this immense loss of life while investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.