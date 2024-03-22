Search
President Museveni makes bold choice by tapping son as Uganda’s top general

By: Northlines

In a major shakeup, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has tapped his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba to lead the East African country's armed forces.

The 49-year-old General takes over as the Chief of Forces (CDF), capping off what has been a lighting quick ascent through the ranks for the President's only son.

But who is Muhoozi Kainerugaba and what does his latest promotion mean for Uganda's political landscape going forward? Here's a closer look at his journey to the top military post:

  • Kainerugaba joined the army in the late 90s and quickly distinguishing himself as a talented officer. He underwent training in prestigious institutes like Britain's Sandhurst Military Academy.
  • By his late 30s, he had already secured the rank of Major General and was put in charge of the elite Special Forces Command unit within the UPDF.
  • However, it's his controversial tweets over the years that have garnered as much attention. He has ruffled feathers with posts on sensitive issues like conflicts in Ethiopia, Ukraine and beyond.
  • As CDF, the outspoken general now oversees a national security apparatus of over 80,000 troops. But rumours abound about his actual ambitions beyond the armed forces.
  • His supporters see this move as effectively anointing him as Museveni's heir apparent. But the president maintains his son is just performing his duties well.

With Museveni now in his late 70s, questions over succession are growing louder in Uganda. Only time will tell if this promotion shifts the balance of power further towards the new army chief. But one thing is clear – Muhoozi Kainerugaba's star continues to rise in this East African nation.

Delhi CM Kejriwal’s arrest sparks worries over ruling party’s election fears
