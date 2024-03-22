Delhi CM Kejriwal’s arrest sparks worries over ruling party’s election fears

Srinagar, Mar 22: With less than a month to go for the Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate has raised eyebrows across the political spectrum. Coming just days after the election schedule was announced, many see Kejriwal's arrest as a sign of the ruling party's growing nervousness about the polls.



National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah was quick to point out that having a sitting opposition CM arrested by a central agency so close to elections is a blow to democracy. Abdullah said Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has National Conference's full support during this time.



While the charges against Kejriwal relate to an ongoing money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, the timing of the arrest has given rise to questions. If the accusations were serious enough to warrant arrest, critics argue the ED could have taken action earlier instead of waiting till polls were announced.



Kejriwal's AAP is emerging as a key opposition voice, especially in Delhi where it swept the last state elections. With polls month away, the ruling dispensation seems rattled enough to use central agencies against even a chief minister. However, such politically motivated actions often backfire by garnering public sympathy for the target. It remains to be seen if Kejriwal's arrest ends up benefiting the opposition more in the high-stakes elections.



