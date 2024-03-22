Search
Latest News1 Killed, Several Feared Trapped As Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Bihar’s Supaul
Latest NewsLead News

1 Killed, Several Feared Trapped As Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Bihar’s Supaul

By: Northlines

Date:

Supaul, Mar 22: One person was killed and several others were feared trapped as a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar’s Supaul district in the early hours of Friday, officials said.
The bridge was being constructed over the Koshi river, they said.
District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar said senior officers of the administration were at the spot, near Maricha between Bakur and Bheja, where the incident took place.
“One labourer has died and another sustained injuries. Rescue work is underway,” he said. (Agencies)

Previous article
DC encourages Udhampur residents to utilize their democratic right and vote in large numbers in upcoming Lok Sabha elections
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

DC encourages Udhampur residents to utilize their democratic right and vote...

Arvind Kejriwal’s family under ‘house arrest’, not being allowed to meet:...

Archaeological Survey of India team begins survey of Bhojshala complex in...