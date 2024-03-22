DC encourages Udhampur residents to utilize their democratic right and vote in large numbers in upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Udhampur, Mar 22: The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are set to see high voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency if the Deputy Commissioner has anything to say about it. In a recent statement, Saloni Rai encouraged citizens of Udhampur to head to the polls and cast their ballot in the first phase of voting on April 19th.

As the area's top administrative official, Rai understands the importance of community participation in the democratic process. She assured residents that all necessary precautions have been taken to ensure a safe, fair and accessible voting experience across polling stations. With elections right around the corner, now is the time for citizens to step up and exercise their fundamental right to influence the political direction of the nation, according to the DC.

Rai has set an ambitious target of surpassing 90% voter turnout for Udhampur this time. If achieved, it would demonstrate widespread civic engagement and faith in electoral systems. Every vote matters in choosing representatives to voice constituents' priorities and concerns at the national level. The DC appealed to residents to overcome any fears and vote and make their voices heard.

Final results for all Jammu and Kashmir LS constituencies will be declared on June 4th after five phases of polling spread over April and May. With high-stakes decisions ahead, every vote in Udhampur can help determine the course of the future.