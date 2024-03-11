Phulera Dooj: Everything You Need to Know About this Significant Festival

The festival of Phulera Dooj is just around the corner. Are you ready to celebrate this auspicious occasion? If not, read on to find out important facts like the date, puja rituals, importance and celebrations associated with Phulera Dooj.

Phulera Dooj, also known as Phoolera Dooj, is a winter festival celebrated two days after Diwali in some parts of northern India. In the Hindu calendar, it falls on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, Phulera Dooj will be celebrated on October 24th.

On this day, married Hindu women pray for the well-being and long lives of their husbands by performing special puja rituals. Some of the main rituals include decorating the puja area with flowers and diyas, lighting aromatic lamps, offering sweets and fruits to God, and applying tilak to their husband's forehead. Married women also offer prayers to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva seeking their blessings.

The festival holds great religious and cultural significance. It symbolises the eternal bond of love and togetherness between husband and wife. It also promotes virtues like loyalty, trust and mutual care between the couples. Phulera Dooj also marks the beginning of preparation for marriage functions in many parts of Rajasthan.

To celebrate this occasion, families get together for puja followed by sharing of delicious traditional dishes. Married women give gifts like new clothes and jewelry to their husbands. Unmarried girls pray and perform rituals to seek their ideal partner. The festival atmosphere is joyous with people decorating their homes with diyas, rangoli and lights.