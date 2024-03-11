‘Europe Must Urgently Fortify Against Climate Catastrophe’

As warming continues at twice the global rate, Europe faces climate impacts on a potentially disastrous scale unless swift action is taken now, warns the EU's climate risk assessment body.

In its most concerning report to date, the European Environment Agency outlined how threats like floods, heatwaves and crop failures could spiral to ‘critical or catastrophic' levels across the continent by 2100 without bolder preparations.

Hundreds of thousands of heat-related deaths, over a trillion euros yearly in coastal flood damages – those are just some of the alarming outcomes projected under a business-as-usual scenario.

With Europe already over 1C hotter than pre-industrial levels, the damage is locked in to some degree regardless of emissions cuts. But the EEA emphasizes opportunities to build resistance through nature-based solutions, stronger infrastructure, and social protections.

Finance leaders in particular must scrutinize how climate exposures could compromise national balance sheets, according to think tank E3G. As the fastest-warming region globally, it's critical that European governments rapidly transform their risk management.

As warnings of climate catastrophe grow ever more dire, the EEA report delivers a sobering reality check. With impacts threatening to spiral beyond control within decades, Europe must summon urgent resolve to fortify against what's coming. The costs of inaction far surpass any upfront investment in resilience.