US Netizens Express Frustration Over Iran VP’s Visa as Tensions with Tehran Rise

Tensions are growing between the United States and Iran after the State Department granted a visa to Iran's Vice President for Women and Family Affairs. Ensiyeh Khazali arrived in New York City on Sunday to attend the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, despite Iran being removed from the commission last year over human rights violations.

Khazali's attendance has sparked an uproar on social media, with many critics calling on the Biden administration to take a stronger stance against Tehran. Policy experts argue the visa approval undermines efforts to hold Iran accountable after a UN fact-finding mission found it committed crimes against humanity.

The controversy comes amid ongoing protests in Iran over women's rights. Mahsa Amini, 22, died in September after morality police detained her for not adhering to the country's conservative dress code. Her death fueled nationwide demonstrations that have faced a brutal crackdown by authorities. In response, the UN voted to exclude Iran from the women's rights commission through 2026.

However, Khazali is now using the platform to push an anti-Israel agenda and call for the nation's expulsion. Critics slam her as an advocate for policies like child marriage that oppress Iranian women. Experts say denying her visa could have sent a message about upholding human rights. With tensions high, many are questioning why the US seems unwilling to isolate Tehran diplomatically.

As the outrage grows online, pressure is mounting on President Biden to show America won't turn a blind eye to Iran's atrocities. But so far the administration has remained silent, fueling criticism it lacks resolve in its dealings with the Islamic Republic.