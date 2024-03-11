Search
Drama unfolds at women’s wrestling trials, Vinesh Phogat contesting in 50 kg: Sources

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Mar 11: A lot of drama is taking place at the wrestling trials for women in Patiala on Monday.

According to information, Olympian Vinesh Phogat is contesting in the 50kg category, but no draw has been declared yet.

“No draws out in 50kg and 53kg…Vinesh has weighed in 50kg Olympic weight in which 14 wrestlers are in fray. Wrestlers pleading with ad-hoc panel officials to start their competition,” sources told.

It is also learnt that Vinesh allegedly demanded that if she loses in 50kg, she should be given a chance in the 53kg category.

However, no confirmation has been received in this regard either from the WFI officials or from the wrestler herself.

Details are awaited.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

