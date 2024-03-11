‘Master plan aims to…’: Karan Adani says our biggest investment outside Gujarat to be in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Mar 11: The Adani Group will make its biggest investment outside Gujarat in Uttar Pradesh, says Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Managing Director Karan Adani.



Talking to IANS, Karan Adani said: “Our vision for the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) is big and far-reaching. The master plan aims to expand the airport's capacity to ultimately serve 38 million passengers annually by 2047-48. This will generate employment for 50,000 to 60,000 people.”

“This exponential growth is a cornerstone of our strategy to support Uttar Pradesh's aspiration to become a one trillion dollar economy. We are not just building infrastructure – we are creating over 13,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, thus contributing significantly to the economic advancement of the region and the state.”

Karan Adani said that the Adani Group was looking towards investments in the road, cement, data sector, power and renewable energy in Uttar Pradesh, making it his company's biggest investment outside Gujarat.

“Today, we are making history. This new Integrated Terminal 3 will transform CCSIA, the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, into the Gateway to Uttar Pradesh and will also mark a celebration of progress and testament to our collective vision,” said Adani.



The Phase-I of Terminal 3 is designed and engineered to accommodate 8 million passengers a year, which is two times the population of this city.

With an initial investment of 2,400 crore, this state-of-the-art facility will augment passenger experience and take operational efficacy to a new level, he informed the gathering.



Karan Adani lauded PM Modi's vision of transforming India into a global economic superpower and stated that government's focus on modernising infrastructure and promoting sustainable development aligns with Adani Group's mission of creating world-class airports in the country.