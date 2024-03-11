Search
SportsIndia's bowling stocks rising as new talents emerge ahead of Kohli-Rohit era
Sports

India’s bowling stocks rising as new talents emerge ahead of Kohli-Rohit era

By: Northlines

Date:

capped off an emphatic home Test series victory against England with yet another stunning win in Dharamsala. While veteran off-spinner R Ashwin bagged a five-wicket haul to trigger England's collapse, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes this series highlighted India's budding bowling talents who could take over in the post-Kohli era.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar praised left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the rapid strides he has made in Test . With figures of 4/48 in the first innings, Kuldeep exposed the technical flaws of England's batters against spin. Along with Ashwin and Axar Patel who spun a web around the visitors, Kuldeep provided relentless pressure and ensured there was no escape for the struggling England batting order.

India also tested new fast bowling options like Akash Deep who impressed on debut in the final Test. With pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and the exciting debutants, India now have a formidable five-pronged bowling attack. This leaves visiting teams with no margin for error on tricky sub-continent surfaces.

Looking at the long term, Manjrekar feels optimistic about India's future batting stocks with talented youngsters getting opportunities. Debutants Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar and Dhruv Jharel showed promising skills at the highest level. However, he cautions us to wait and observe their performance in foreign conditions before labeling them as the future.

As iconic cricketers like Kohli and Rohit eventually retire, Manjrekar is confident that India's current crop of young blood will be ready to shoulder the responsibility in the upcoming era. With a challenging tour of England lined up later this year, it will be illuminating to see who steps up as the leading lights to take Indian cricket forward in the post-Kohli phase.

Previous article
Phulera Dooj: Everything You Need to Know About this Significant Festival
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Phulera Dooj: Everything You Need to Know About this Significant Festival

Northlines Northlines -
The festival of Phulera Dooj is just around the...

‘Europe Must Urgently Fortify Against Climate Catastrophe’

Northlines Northlines -
As warming continues at twice the global rate, Europe...

US Netizens Express Frustration Over Iran VP’s Visa as Tensions with Tehran Rise

Northlines Northlines -
Tensions are growing between the United States and Iran...

Drama unfolds at women’s wrestling trials, Vinesh Phogat contesting in 50 kg: Sources

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 11: A lot of drama is...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.