Over 68,000 soldiers have been deployed to the Ladakh post of Galwan.

Following the deadly clashes in the Galwan Valley, the Indian Air Force airlifted over 68,000 Army soldiers, 90 tanks, and other weapon systems to eastern Ladakh for rapid deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), according to top sources in the defence and security establishment.

The troops and weapons were transported by the IAF's transport fleet in a'very short period of time' for quick deployment in various inhospitable areas along the LAC as part of a special operation, according to sources, highlighting how the force's strategic airlift capability has grown over the years.

In light of the escalating tensions, the IAF said it had deployed a large number of remotely piloted aircraft (RPAs) in the region to keep a close eye on Chinese activities.

According to the sources, the Indian Army and the IAF have been maintaining a high level of combat readiness to confront any challenge from the adversary as the lingering border row continues in several friction points.

Following the Galwan clashes, the IAF airlifted multiple divisions of the Indian Army, totaling over 68,000 troops, more than 90 tanks, nearly 330 BMP infantry combat vehicles, radar systems, artillery guns, and a variety of other equipment.

The total load carried by the IAF's transport fleet, which included C-130J Super Hercules and C-17 Globemaster aircraft, was 9,000 tonnes, they added, demonstrating the IAF's growing strategic airlift capabilities.

A number of fighter jets, including Rafale and Mig-29 aircraft, were deployed for combat air patrol, while IAF helicopters were used to transport prefabricated structures, ammunition, and military equipment spares to mountainous bases.

According to the sources, the Su-30 MKI and Jaguar fighter jets had a range of around 50 kilometres and ensured that the positions and movements of Chinese troops were accurately monitored.

According to them, the IAF quickly improved its air defence capabilities and combat readiness by installing various radars and bringing a variety of surface-to-air guided weapons to frontline bases along the region's LAC.

According to the sources, India's overall strategy was to strengthen military posture, maintain credible forces, and monitor enemy build-up to effectively deal with any situation.

According to a source who did not provide further details, the IAF platforms operated in extremely difficult conditions and completed all of their mission objectives.

According to another source, the overall operation demonstrated the IAF's growing airlift capability in comparison to what it was during “Operation Parakram.”

Following the terrorist attack on Parliament in December 2001, India launched ‘Operation Parakram,' mobilising a massive force along the Line of Control.

Following the eastern Ladakh conflict, the government has prioritised infrastructure development along the nearly 3,500-kilometer-long LAC.

The defence ministry has already begun work to improve the overall infrastructure at the Nyoma Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in eastern Ladakh, allowing all types of military aircraft to operate from there.

Since the Galwan Valley clashes, the Army has taken a number of steps to improve its combat capabilities.

It has already deployed a significant number of easily transportable M-777 ultra-light howitzers along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh's mountainous regions.

The M-777 can be quickly transported in Chinook helicopters, and the Army now has the flexibility to move them from one location to another based on operational requirements.

The Army has equipped its units in Arunachal Pradesh with a large number of US-made all-terrain vehicles, Israeli 7.62MM Negev Light Machine Guns, and other lethal weapons.

Even though the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks, Indian and Chinese troops are still locked in a three-year conflict in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Following the bloodbath in the Galwan Valley, relations between India and China deteriorated significantly.

Currently, each side has 50,000 to 60,000 troops stationed along the LAC in the region.

On Monday, the two sides are scheduled to hold another round of high-level military talks.

India intends to press for an early withdrawal of troops from the remaining flashpoints during the dialogue.

On the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in Johannesburg on July 24, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs' statement on the meeting, Doval stated that the situation along the LAC in the western sector of the India-China border since 2020 has “eroded strategic trust” and the public and political foundation of the relationship.

The NSA emphasised the importance of continuing efforts to fully resolve the situation and restore peace and tranquility in border areas in order to remove impediments to normalcy in bilateral ties, according to the statement.

Following a violent clash in the Pangong Lake area, the eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020.