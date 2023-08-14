Most terrorists trying to infiltrate neutralised: DGP

Srinagar, Aug 13: Director General of J&K Police, Dilbag Singh on Sunday said majority of infiltration bids from across the border were foiled and terrorists who were trying to cross this side were killed.

“This year all major encounters happened on the border during the infiltration bids from across the border. We have successfully foiled all infiltration bids and terrorists who were trying to cross this side were neutralized”, DGP told media persons on the sidelines of a “Tiranga Rally” here.

He said so far all the major infiltration bids across the border have been foiled successfully.

Replying to a question, the DGP said there is no need to count the number of terrorists present, “but we should keep alert continuously as Pakistan is still making all efforts to lure the young youth through social media”.

“I feel happy that people have realized that militancy is the way of destruction only”, the DGP said

Reiterating the youth have chosen the path of peace, he congratulated them while pointing out “there are still some misled ones who need to join the mainstream to live their lives peacefully”.

He said there is also a need for the people and the family members to remain alert to watch and take care of their children so that they should not fall prey to the nefarious designs of Pakistan.