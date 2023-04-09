One Intruder shot dead, two captured at JK LoC, Narcotics recovered

Jammu Tawi/Poonch: 9 April

Indian Army, early on Sunday, foiled a major infiltration bid in the Poonch sector from Pakistan- occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK), killing a heavily armed terrorist. About 17 kg of narcotic substances were recovered by two intruders, Jammu-based Defense Spokesperson Lt Col Devendra Anand said.

Alert troops deployed on the Line of Control in the Poonch Sector observed a suspicious movement of a group (three individuals) close to the Line of Control. At around midnight the group crossed the Line of Control and started infiltrating to the Indian side.

“At approx 0200 hours as the group approached the Fence, the alert Indian Army troops deployed on the fence challenged the infiltrators. The intruders started to run away and were engaged by fire, in which one intruder was shot dead, while the other two managed to run into the jungle taking advantage of the thick foliage and rocky outcrop. The area was immediately cordoned to prevent their escape across the Line of Control,” the Defence Spokesperson said.

He said the Search operation was launched at first light wherein the dead body of one intruder was recovered at the encounter site. As the search progressed in the jungle, one intruder was apprehended alive in wounded condition. In the subsequent search, the third intruder was also apprehended alive. In the search operation so far three bags with fourteen packets of Narcotics weighing approx 17 kgs, Pakistan currency, some documents, and eatables have been recovered. During preliminary questioning, the two apprehended intruders claimed that they (all three) are residents of Pakistan Occupied Jammu Kashmir (POJK) and belong to Maidan Mohalla, village Chanjal.

Defense Spokesperson Lt Col Devendra Anand said that alert troops foiled the Narco terror group which had the potential of disturbing the peace in Poonch and Rajouri Districts through its nefarious designs.