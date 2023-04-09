Online gaming is still a cephalalgy

Sir,

The Central Government, which recently issued new rules for online gaming, prohibits betting and wagering on the surface, but when examined in depth, most of them are involved in provoking gambling in the name of prizes and skill development.New online gaming rules still not clear to differentiate which online games involve wagering or skill development.The Minister of State for Information Technology should continue to develop clear rules that distinguish between skill developing games and betting games. Multiple self-regulatory organisations (SROs) and stakeholder decisions should be considered to comprehensively determine what types of games are permissible.Permissibility should be determined with the mere principle of whether wagering/gambling is involved and if wagering is involved, the SROs should be in a position to say that those online games are not permissible.

VijayKumar H K

Environmentalist

Raichur, Karnataka