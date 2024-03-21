New Delhi using full might to defeat NC: Omar

Srinagar, Mar 20: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday alleged that New Delhi “is using its full might” to defeat the National Conference in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Omar said his party was fully geared up for the elections and to meet all the challenges.

“None of the elections are easy. This time Delhi is using its full might to defeat the National Conference in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. In previous elections, guns were used and the biggest target of the militancy was NC. We fought the past elections in a very tough situation. “Be it 1996 or in 1998-99, when I fought the parliament elections there was a strong boycott call”, Omar told reporters here.

On the possible pre-poll alliance between Altaf Bukhari's Apni Party and Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Omar said it is not the first time that people of J&K will see this kind of situation when all joined to defeat the NC.

Omar referred to the 1977 elections when Jammu and Kashmir had a similar kind of situation.

“That time to defeat Sher-e-Kashmir (late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, the NC founder and Omar's grandfather), the Janata Party along with parties from here and religious leaders got united, but the result of 1977 is before everyone,” Omar said.

“This time also whoever wants to meet, whether it is B-team, C-team or D-team, they can meet… We are ready for this test and election. The sooner they announce it the better. We are sure the people will support us,” he said.