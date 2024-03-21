Search
Jammu KashmirNew Delhi using full might to defeat NC: Omar
Jammu KashmirKashmir

New Delhi using full might to defeat NC: Omar

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Mar 20: Former and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday alleged that New Delhi “is using its full might” to defeat the Conference in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Omar said his party was fully geared up for the elections and to meet all the challenges.

“None of the elections are easy.  This time Delhi is using its full might to defeat the National Conference in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. In previous elections, guns were used and the biggest target of the militancy was NC. We fought the past elections in a very tough situation. “Be it 1996 or in 1998-99, when I fought the parliament elections there was a strong boycott call”, Omar told reporters here.

On the possible pre-poll alliance between Altaf Bukhari's  Apni Party and Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Omar said it is not the first time that people of J&K will see this kind of situation when all joined to defeat the NC.

Omar referred to the 1977 elections when Jammu and Kashmir had a similar kind of situation.

“That time to defeat Sher-e-Kashmir (late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, the NC founder and Omar's grandfather), the Janata Party along with parties from here and religious leaders got united, but the result of 1977 is before everyone,” Omar said.

“This time also whoever wants to meet, whether it is B-team, C-team or D-team, they can meet… We are ready for this test and election. The sooner they announce it the better.  We are sure the people will support us,” he said.

Previous article
CBI files two charge sheets against 15 accused in J&K Gun Licence Case
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

CBI files two charge sheets against 15 accused in J&K Gun Licence Case

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 20: The Central Bureau of Investigation on...

11th Standard Question paper given to Class 12th Exams; JKBOSE postpones

Northlines Northlines -
SED constitutes 2-Member Enquiry Committee SRINAGAR, Mar 20 : Hundreds...

Ch Lal Singh joins Congress; all set to contest on Udhm-Doda seat

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Mar 20: Former Minister and President of...

Terror suspect apprehended

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 20: Security forces on Wednesday apprehended a...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CBI files two charge sheets against 15 accused in J&K Gun...

11th Standard Question paper given to Class 12th Exams; JKBOSE postpones

Ch Lal Singh joins Congress; all set to contest on Udhm-Doda...