CBI files two charge sheets against 15 accused in J&K Gun Licence Case

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Mar 20: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday filed two separate charge sheets against 15 accused, including two bureaucrats, in a case related to issuance of firearms licences to ineligible persons in violation of rules during 2012-16, an official said.

The charge sheets against the accused were filed in the court of special judge, CBI cases, Srinagar, a spokesperson of the agency said.

The official said the first charge sheet was filed against 10 persons including the then Kupwara district magistrate Itrat Hussain Rafiqi and four gun house dealers and middlemen, while the then additional district magistrate Ravinder Kumar Bhat and four others including gun house dealers and middlemen were named in the second charge sheet.

The case was registered in 2018 on the request of the then J&K government. Later, a notification of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of , was issued transferring to the CBI the investigation of the FIR registered on May 17, 2018 in Vigilance Organisation (VOK).

The matter pertains to issuance of a large number of arms licences to ineligible persons without due process during the period from 2012-2016.

The spokesperson said one of the charge sheets was filed under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code, Prevention of Corruption Act and Arms Act against 10 accused including the then Kupwara DM, while another charge sheet was filed under similar sections against the then Kupwara ADM and four others in the case.

“Investigation disclosed the nexus of then Licensing Authority/District Magistrate with middlemen and other gun house dealers. In furtherance of the criminal conspiracy, the gun house dealers lured the personnel posted at faraway places in the country and got their arms licence issued from district Kupwara in an illegal manner, despite those personnel neither being resident of the state nor posted in the district, without police verification.

“Alleged illegal gratification per licence was sought and collected by the gun house dealers and middlemen,” the spokesperson said.

The official said the issuance of a large number of arms licences in a bordering district like Kupwara in an illegal manner to ineligible persons is a matter of grave concern and poses serious threat to law and order and public safety.

11th Standard Question paper given to Class 12th Exams; JKBOSE postpones
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

