11th Standard Question paper given to Class 12th Exams; JKBOSE postpones

SED constitutes 2-Member Enquiry Committee

SRINAGAR, Mar 20 : Hundreds of 12th standard students on Wednesday were left to lurch as JKBOSE distributed 11th standard question paper to the students during examination.

Examination In-charges and candidates appearing in the annual regular exams of class 12th expressed concern about the lackadaisical approach of the Board authorities.

One of the students said that the exam pattern of the Physical Education was entirely different as was shown and notified by the Board.

“Ironically, only two marks were taken from the 12th standard syllabus. Rest of the question paper of 12th standard was set from 11th standard syllabus,” she said.

One of the examination in-charge said that students in the center were crying, while even a couple of students fainted.

Officials of JKBOSE said that they have postponed the exams and will issue a notification accordingly. “We got the information and we have decided to reschedule the exams. New dates will be issued soon,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the School Education Department on Wednesday constituted a two-member committee to look into the circumstances leading to ‘wrong distribution of question papers by J&K BOSE' among the students of Class 12th.

The Committee, as per the order comprises of Director School Education, Kashmir and Director School Education, Jammu.

The Terms of Reference, as per the order would be to enquire into the incident of wrong distribution of 11th class question paper to 12th class students appeared in the Board examination on 20.03.2024 by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education.

The Committee would look into the circumstances of the cancellation of the examination and ultimately to fix the responsibility for negligence at supervisory/administrative level.

“The Committee shall co-opt any Chief Education Officer (as required)/other officer and submit its findings to the Administration within seven days,” the order reads.