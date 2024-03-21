Ch Lal Singh joins Congress; all set to contest on Udhm-Doda seat

Jammu Tawi, Mar 20: Former Minister and President of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Choudhary Lal Singh today joined Congress party at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi and is all set to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Udhampur-Doda Parliamentary constituency.

He was welcomed in the party by AICC Chief Spokesman Pawan Khera, AICC General Secretary and J&K Incharge Bharatsin Solanki, PCC President Vikar Rasool Wani, co-incharge J&K Manoj Yadav, NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan and others.

After joining Congress party, Choudhary Lal Singh asked the party leaders and workers to get united to win these elections. “Whenever I have contested any elections, my party has formed the government. I don't know how but I think it comes straight away from heavens,” he said while addressing media after the joining, as per news agency.

“In 2002, our party formed the government in Jammu and Kashmir when I had won the Assembly elections. After that, when BJP had given the slogan of shining India in 2004, I won Lok Sabha elections and the Congress party formed the government at the centre. Everybody should keep this in mind and in advance we all should be united,” Singh said, in his own style.

Lal Singh said that fighting elections in Jammu and Kashmir is a tough job and he knows it very well. “I have faced three deadly attacks but escaped unhurt. I know how tough it is to fight elections in J&K and you all should respect us,” he added.

He expressed his displeasure on changing his candidature during 2014 Lok Sabha elections when party had given the mandate to Ghulam Nabi Azad (who lost to Dr. Jitendra Singh of BJP). “You all were witness to that and even cried,” he added.

Preferring Azad over Singh during 2014 elections became the reason for him to leave the grand-old party and he jumped the ship and joined BJP. He successfully contested the 2014 Assembly elections in J&K and became the minister in PDP-BJP coalition government.

Thanking Congress party, Lal singh said that the future belongs to young people as all the old people will die. “Rahul Gandhi is young and he will surely become the Prime Minister of the country. Whenever I see these young people around (pointing towards Neeraj Kundan and Shanawaz Choudhary), I tell them you are the future,” he added.

Welcoming him into the party fold, PCC President Vikar Rasool Wani said that Choudhary Lal Singh has always worked for the downtrodden and poor people and has emerged a strong leader. “His joining is a welcome step and we welcome him,” he added.

The two-time Member Parliament (MP) from Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha seat, Singh's joining Congress party will give a huge boost to the grand-old party from this seat where Mos in PMO Jitendra Singh is contesting on BJP's ticket.

Choudhary Lal Singh's candidate will make this contest on Udhampur-Doda seat interesting as Singh has his own base in his home district Kathua and Congress party enjoys good reputation in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts of this constituency. With his entry, there will be a direct contest between Choudhary Lal Singh and Jitendra Singh whereas Democratic Progress Azad Party's (DPAP) candidate and former MLA from Inderwal Ghulam Muhammad Saroori will play a major role as being a native of Kishtwra district, he is expected to get votes from Chenab valley.

This seat is all set to go for polls in first phase on April 19 and the counting of votes will be on June 4.