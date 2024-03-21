Govt Constitutes Panels for Implementation of NUDM

SRINAGAR, Mar 20: Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted the Union Territory High Powered Steering Committee and Union Territory Level Implementation Committee for implementation of the National Urban Digital Mission (NUDM) in J&K.

As per the order, Chief Secretary J&K will be the Chairman of High Powered Steering Committee while Commissioner Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) will be Chairperson of implementing committee.

The other members of the committee include Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department, Commissioner, JMC/SMC, Vice Chairman, JDA/SDA, Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu/Kashmir, Special Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department, Director, National Institute of Urban Affairs (or their representative) and Informatics Officer, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Nodal Officer (NUDM) J&K will be member secretary of the committee.

The Committee can co-opt any other member(s), as may be deemed necessary and terms of reference of the committee will be to meet once every six months to provide overall guidance, to provide decisions on inter-departmental coordination issues, to provide/review availability of funds and to review the progress, provide feedback and guidance for implementation of the National Urban Digital Mission.

The members of UT level implementation committee will be Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department, Commissioner, JMC/SMC, vice Chairman, JDA/SDA, Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu/Kashmir, Special Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department, Director Finance, Housing & Urban Development Department, Representative of Finance Department (not below the rank of the Additional Secretary), Joint Director (Planning), Housing & Urban Development Department, Director, Director, National Institute of Urban Affairs (or their representative), additional secretary (law), housing and urban development department and Team leader/Technical Head, SPMU(KPMG) while Informatics Officer, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Nodal Officer (NUDM), J&K will be member secretary of the committee.

The Committee can co-opt any other member(s), as may be deemed and terms of reference will be to meet once every two months to review progress under National Urban Digital Mission, to align various stakeholders with the mission requirements, to review and recommend reforms, provide guidance on legal and other requirements and to assist in removing bottlenecks and finally approve the system development.