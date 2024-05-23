back to top
New Approach to Longevity Gains Popularity with Easy to Follow SHIELD Framework
Life Style

New Approach to Longevity Gains Popularity with Easy to Follow SHIELD Framework

By: Northlines

Date:

A novel framework called SHIELD is gaining popularity as an easy to follow guide for taking good care of one's . Developed by expert Dr. Rudolph Tanzi, SHIELD promotes a balanced lifestyle through focus on key daily habits.

Let's unpack what each in SHIELD stands for and how incorporating these pillars can support overall well-being:

S – Sufficient Sleep (7 hours): Sleep allows the brain to rest and remove toxins, yet 1 in 3 adults don't get enough. Aim for 7-8 hours nightly for optimal brain and immune function.

H – Handle Stress: Chronic stress prematurely ages our body and enables health issues. Incorporate stress-busting activities like meditation, yoga or journaling into your routine.

I – Healthy Interactions: Humans thrive on social bonds yet loneliness is rising. Stay connected with friends and family through quality time spent together without smartphones.

E – Daily Exercise: Aim for 150 minutes of exercise weekly like walking, swimming or strength training. This supports heart health and reduces disease risk at any age.

L – Lifelong Learning: Keep your brain active through new hobbies and continuous to stave off cognitive decline. Look for inexpensive online courses.

D – Nutritious Diet: Eat a variety of nutrient-dense whole foods, two fruits daily, stay hydrated to fuel your whole body. A balanced diet sets the foundation for wellness.

Adopting SHIELD's simple yet powerful framework can literally shield you from diseases of aging by optimizing daily habits for a long, healthy life well into your senior years. Start with small changes and stick to a routine that nourishes both body and mind.

Three Jammu And Kashmir Police Personnel Deputed To National Investigation Agency
Heat wave’ to continue for six days in JK, says MeT
