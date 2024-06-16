back to top
Search
Latest NewsDrug deaths on the rise again in Punjab as 14 lives lost...
Latest NewsLead NewsPunjab

Drug deaths on the rise again in Punjab as 14 lives lost to overdoses in 2 weeks

By: Northlines

Date:

The drug scourge continues to plague as at least 14 individuals have reportedly lost their lives to overdoses in the past two weeks according to data gathered by The Tribune. A similar crisis occurred back in June 2018 when 23 youths succumbed to overdoses, with some found with syringes still inserted.

Police records indicate nine deaths transpired in the short span of one week alone across various districts of the northern Indian state. Three deaths were reported from Gurdaspur while two each occurred in Abohar, Moga, Amritsar and Ferozepur. Single deaths were also reported in Muktsar, Faridkot and Ludhiana.

Drug abuse is suspected as the cause in the majority of cases with victims either consuming unusually high doses of heroin or adulterated substances. In some instances, syringe marks were visible on the body. The Punjab police have registered cases against alleged drug suppliers in about half the cases and have arrested four suspects from Gurdaspur so far in their ongoing investigation.

While the data relies primarily on statements from grieving family members and local law enforcement, it sheds light on Punjab's persistent drug troubles which are often linked to smuggling across the Pakistan border. The surge in fatalities is an unsettling reminder of the 2018 crisis and shows authorities still have their work cut out combatting this unabated menace.

Tackling substance abuse remains a monumental challenge requiring coordinated multi-pronged efforts from all stakeholders. With lives continuing to be lost prematurely, it is imperative that decisive action is taken to stem the supply of dangerous narcotics and rehabilitate addicts back into society. Only then can Punjab hopefully overcome its grueling drug problem for good.

Previous article
Do all nuts need soaking? Find out which provide maximum nutrients raw
Next article
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s effortless approach to casual fashion
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Residents of Kullu Valley seek improvements to crucial transit route

Northlines Northlines -
Local communities living along the Aut-Luhri highway in Himachal...

Himachal Government Focused on Enhancing Learning Standards across Public Educational Facilities: Chief Minister

Northlines Northlines -
With the goal of providing high-quality education to all...

Powerful US Congressional Delegation to Visit Dharamsala to Meet with Dalai Lama

Northlines Northlines -
A high-level United States Congressional delegation is scheduled to...

Kumari Selja’s Power Move Exposes Deep Divisions in State Congress!

Northlines Northlines -
The internal divisions within the Haryana Congress came to...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CDC issues warning as millions face disrupted access to ADHD medications

Jammu University

Dream Job Alert: Apply for Jammu University Teaching Positions Now!

Residents of Kullu Valley seek improvements to crucial transit route