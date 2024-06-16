Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s effortless approach to casual fashion

Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who are rumored to tie the knot later this month, have developed a knack for casual coordinating. While Sonakshi is known for her polished red carpet looks, she adopts a laidback approach when relaxing away from the spotlight. Zaheer matches her flair with relaxed pieces that complement her style.

On a recent tropical getaway, Sonakshi wore a breezy lime green maxi set while Zaheer paired neon yellow slides with a baseball cap. They achieved a coordinated yet relaxed vibe well-suited to island holidays. During scuba diving adventures, the couple sported coordinating greys with her in wide-leg pants and him in trousers.

Versatility is key to their off-duty aesthetic across varying climates. From coastal Mumbai to hill stations, oversized hoodies, puffer jackets and beanies in coordinating hues keep them comfortable. On Diwali, their festive ensembles – her sunshine yellow suit and his red embroidered kurta – exuded warmth and camaraderie.

Through coordinated yet untamed outfits, Sonakshi and Zaheer demonstrate how couples can find harmony in casual clothing. Their relaxed approach shows style coordination need not involve matchy-matchy dressing. It's a refreshingly realistic perspective on coupled fashion that remains true to individual expression.