back to top
Search
Life StyleSonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's effortless approach to casual fashion
Life Style

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s effortless approach to casual fashion

By: Northlines

Date:

stars Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who are rumored to tie the knot later this month, have developed a knack for casual coordinating. While Sonakshi is known for her polished red carpet looks, she adopts a laidback approach when relaxing away from the spotlight. Zaheer matches her flair with relaxed pieces that complement her style.

On a recent tropical getaway, Sonakshi wore a breezy lime green maxi set while Zaheer paired neon yellow slides with a baseball cap. They achieved a coordinated yet relaxed vibe well-suited to island holidays. During scuba diving adventures, the couple sported coordinating greys with her in wide-leg pants and him in trousers.

Versatility is key to their off-duty aesthetic across varying climates. From coastal Mumbai to hill stations, oversized hoodies, puffer jackets and beanies in coordinating hues keep them comfortable. On Diwali, their festive ensembles – her sunshine yellow suit and his red embroidered kurta – exuded warmth and camaraderie.

Through coordinated yet untamed outfits, Sonakshi and Zaheer demonstrate how couples can find harmony in casual clothing. Their relaxed approach shows style coordination need not involve matchy-matchy dressing. It's a refreshingly realistic perspective on coupled fashion that remains true to individual expression.

Previous article
Drug deaths on the rise again in Punjab as 14 lives lost to overdoses in 2 weeks
Next article
– Terrifying Drama Unfolds: Cow Vigilante Shot at in Mewat!
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Scented candles: Expert warns of hormone disruption risks and recommends safer fragrance alternatives

Northlines Northlines -
As many look forward to relaxing nights with the...

How Anxiety and Stress Can Impact Scalp Health

Northlines Northlines -
Exploring the Link Between Mental Health and Scalp Conditions Mental...

Does eating raw garlic really clear up acne? A dermatologist shares the truth

Northlines Northlines -
Can Eating Garlic Help Clear Up Acne? An Expert...

Find the Best Ingredient for Making Paneer at Home – Yogurt, Lime or Vinegar?

Northlines Northlines -
“Cottage Cheese Conundrum: Which Curdling Agent is Best?” Making paneer...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CDC issues warning as millions face disrupted access to ADHD medications

Jammu University

Dream Job Alert: Apply for Jammu University Teaching Positions Now!

Residents of Kullu Valley seek improvements to crucial transit route