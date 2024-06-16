– Terrifying Drama Unfolds: Cow Vigilante Shot at in Mewat!

Tension is high in the Mewat region of Haryana with a prominent vigilante sustaining gunshot wounds in an altercation with cattle smugglers just days before the Bakr-Eid celebrations. The incident occurred near Ferozepur Jhirka town when a group of vigilantes led by Sonu confronted three men believed to be involved in illegal cattle transportation.

Reports indicate the smugglers were attempting to flee the scene with cows in their possession when they were intercepted by vigilante members. A chase ensued which also involved the local police who had set up barricades. In an effort to break past the barricades, one of the smugglers allegedly opened fire, severely injuring Sonu in the abdomen. He has since been rushed to a major hospital in Gurugram where his condition is said to be critical.

Law enforcement authorities registered a case and were able to apprehend one suspect identified as Kalu. Sources mention two other individuals possibly linked to the scene have also been taken into custody for questioning. Preliminary findings reveal the trio, hailing from Jaipur, were purportedly acting as intermediaries to move cattle to other states.

In the aftermath, alarm has grown within hardline groups amidst the Bakr-Eid celebrations approaching on Monday. To ensure peace is maintained, security arrangements have been beefed up across Mewat as a precautionary measure. Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya has assured the public that the situation is currently under control but visibility will be enhanced.

With tensions running high, all eyes will be on the law enforcement's response to douse any potential flare-ups and safeguard citizens during this sensitive time. Only strict adherence to due process within the boundaries of the law can help lower temperatures.