back to top
Search
Haryana- Terrifying Drama Unfolds: Cow Vigilante Shot at in Mewat!
HaryanaLatest NewsLead News

– Terrifying Drama Unfolds: Cow Vigilante Shot at in Mewat!

By: Northlines

Date:

Tension is high in the Mewat region of with a prominent vigilante sustaining gunshot wounds in an altercation with cattle smugglers just days before the Bakr-Eid celebrations. The incident occurred near Ferozepur Jhirka town when a group of vigilantes led by Sonu confronted three men believed to be involved in illegal cattle transportation.

Reports indicate the smugglers were attempting to flee the scene with cows in their possession when they were intercepted by vigilante members. A chase ensued which also involved the local police who had set up barricades. In an effort to break past the barricades, one of the smugglers allegedly opened fire, severely injuring Sonu in the abdomen. He has since been rushed to a major hospital in Gurugram where his condition is said to be critical.

Law enforcement authorities registered a case and were able to apprehend one suspect identified as Kalu. Sources mention two other individuals possibly linked to the scene have also been taken into custody for questioning. Preliminary findings reveal the trio, hailing from Jaipur, were purportedly acting as intermediaries to move cattle to other states.

In the aftermath, alarm has grown within hardline groups amidst the Bakr-Eid celebrations approaching on Monday. To ensure peace is maintained, security arrangements have been beefed up across Mewat as a precautionary measure. Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya has assured the public that the situation is currently under control but visibility will be enhanced.

With tensions running high, all eyes will be on the law enforcement's response to douse any potential flare-ups and safeguard citizens during this sensitive time. Only strict adherence to due process within the boundaries of the law can help lower temperatures.

Previous article
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s effortless approach to casual fashion
Next article
Nafe Singh Rathi Murder Case: CBI Drops Bombshell, Links UK Gangster!
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Residents of Kullu Valley seek improvements to crucial transit route

Northlines Northlines -
Local communities living along the Aut-Luhri highway in Himachal...

Himachal Government Focused on Enhancing Learning Standards across Public Educational Facilities: Chief Minister

Northlines Northlines -
With the goal of providing high-quality education to all...

Powerful US Congressional Delegation to Visit Dharamsala to Meet with Dalai Lama

Northlines Northlines -
A high-level United States Congressional delegation is scheduled to...

Kumari Selja’s Power Move Exposes Deep Divisions in State Congress!

Northlines Northlines -
The internal divisions within the Haryana Congress came to...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CDC issues warning as millions face disrupted access to ADHD medications

Jammu University

Dream Job Alert: Apply for Jammu University Teaching Positions Now!

Residents of Kullu Valley seek improvements to crucial transit route