In a shocking new development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has indicated signs of an international angle in last year's assassination of renowned Haryana politician Nafe Singh Rathi.

As per details shared in their first formal chargesheet, the investigating agency has identified a UK-based gangster as being in communication with the shooters via encrypted messaging apps around the time of the brutal killing.

Nafe Singh, a veteran figure who previously served as the president of the Indian National Lok Dal's state unit in Haryana, was gunned down alongside his aide in Bahadurgarh district on February 25, 2023. Initial probes by the local police had failed to make any headway in identifying the perpetrators of this high-profile political murder.

CBI evidence has now revealed that a criminal fugitive located abroad was remotely coordinating the execution of the plan here in India. It is alleged that four shooters utilised a GPS tracker and live location updates relayed by this UK nationwide to track Singh's movements in the days leading up to the fatal ambush.

The covert cross-border communications between this elusive gangland boss and the shooters on the ground have complicated matters significantly. They point to a sprawling and sophisticated conspiracy with foreign linkages that may have been orchestrated from overseas. Detailed investigations are still ongoing to map the exact contours and motives behind this coordinated transnational assassination plot.

With a red notice already pending against the UK-based mastermind and investigations spanning even behind prison walls here, this is a mystery that continues deepening at every turn. As discerning observers follow new findings closely, one hopes the full truth surrounding this political killing of immense intrigue finally comes to the fore.