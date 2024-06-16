Kumari Selja’s Power Move Exposes Deep Divisions in State Congress!

The internal divisions within the Haryana Congress came to the fore last week as MP Kumari Selja hosted a large public meeting in Narwana to showcase her support base. Top leaders including former minister Birender Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala attended the rally to back Selja. noticeably absent were incumbent CM Bhupinder Hooda and state unit chief Udai Bhan.

Held in the Jat heartland of Narwana, the well-attended gathering underscored Selja's influence as a member of the Banain Khap. She thanked the khap for backing her successful LS campaign and urged workers to sustain the momentum ahead of the Assembly election only four months away. Selja emphasized the importance of women voters and credited Surjewala for the Congress's creditable performance recently.

The absence of the rival Hooda faction, including Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda, underlined the lack of unity plaguing the party at a critical time. Hooda instead announced separate workers' meetings starting Sunday. While both sides campaigned together for the LS polls, fault lines remained behind the scenes.

The rift kön further hamper Congress' prospects in the state polls unless swift resolve is found. Coming just weeks after the LS outcome, Selja's rally fired a starting gun for factional maneuvering set to intensify right up to the Assembly battle later this year. With no swift end to divisions in sight, the party faces an uphill task winning back power in Haryana.