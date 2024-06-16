back to top
Search
HaryanaKumari Selja's Power Move Exposes Deep Divisions in State Congress!
HaryanaLatest NewsLead News

Kumari Selja’s Power Move Exposes Deep Divisions in State Congress!

By: Northlines

Date:

The internal divisions within the Congress came to the fore last week as MP Kumari Selja hosted a large public meeting in Narwana to showcase her support base. Top leaders including former minister Birender Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala attended the rally to back Selja. noticeably absent were incumbent CM Bhupinder Hooda and state unit chief Udai Bhan.

Held in the Jat heartland of Narwana, the well-attended gathering underscored Selja's influence as a member of the Banain Khap. She thanked the khap for backing her successful LS campaign and urged workers to sustain the momentum ahead of the Assembly election only four months away. Selja emphasized the importance of women voters and credited Surjewala for the Congress's creditable performance recently.

The absence of the rival Hooda faction, including Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda, underlined the lack of unity plaguing the party at a critical time. Hooda instead announced separate workers' meetings starting Sunday. While both sides campaigned together for the LS polls, fault lines remained behind the scenes.

The rift kön further hamper Congress' prospects in the state polls unless swift resolve is found. Coming just weeks after the LS outcome, Selja's rally fired a starting gun for factional maneuvering set to intensify right up to the Assembly battle later this year. With no swift end to divisions in sight, the party faces an uphill task winning back power in Haryana.

Previous article
Nafe Singh Rathi Murder Case: CBI Drops Bombshell, Links UK Gangster!
Next article
Powerful US Congressional Delegation to Visit Dharamsala to Meet with Dalai Lama
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Residents of Kullu Valley seek improvements to crucial transit route

Northlines Northlines -
Local communities living along the Aut-Luhri highway in Himachal...

Himachal Government Focused on Enhancing Learning Standards across Public Educational Facilities: Chief Minister

Northlines Northlines -
With the goal of providing high-quality education to all...

Powerful US Congressional Delegation to Visit Dharamsala to Meet with Dalai Lama

Northlines Northlines -
A high-level United States Congressional delegation is scheduled to...

Nafe Singh Rathi Murder Case: CBI Drops Bombshell, Links UK Gangster!

Northlines Northlines -
In a shocking new development, the Central Bureau of...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CDC issues warning as millions face disrupted access to ADHD medications

Jammu University

Dream Job Alert: Apply for Jammu University Teaching Positions Now!

Residents of Kullu Valley seek improvements to crucial transit route