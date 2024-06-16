Powerful US Congressional Delegation to Visit Dharamsala to Meet with Dalai Lama

A high-level United States Congressional delegation is scheduled to visit the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh to meet with the Dalai Lama. Led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, the bipartisan group of seven Congress members will travel to Dharamsala, the home of the Tibetan government-in-exile.

Dharamsala has been the base of the 14th Dalai Lama since 1959, when he fled from Tibet to India after a failed uprising against Chinese rule. The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism has lived there ever since. This upcoming visit underscores the strong support in the US Congress for the Tibetan people's aspirations for religious and cultural autonomy.

In addition to Chairman McCaul, the delegation includes prominent Democrats and Republicans such as Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Gregory Meeks. The group will meet with the Dalai Lama to discuss how Americans can help advance the Tibetan struggle for self-governance. Their trip is scheduled to overlap with a visit by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as well, signaling the importance Washington places on relations with India and Tibet.

China has staunchly opposed all foreign interactions with the Dalai Lama, considering the Tibet question an internal Chinese affair. But support remains robust in the US and elsewhere for finding a peaceful resolution that respects Tibetan Buddhists' rights to cultural preservation. This high-level Congressional visit demonstrates America's enduring commitment to promoting human rights and religious freedom globally.