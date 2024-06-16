back to top
Search
HimachalHimachal Government Focused on Enhancing Learning Standards across Public Educational Facilities: Chief...
HimachalLatest NewsLead News

Himachal Government Focused on Enhancing Learning Standards across Public Educational Facilities: Chief Minister

By: Northlines

Date:

With the goal of providing high-quality to all students in Pradesh, the state government has several initiatives underway to strengthen educational outcomes at government-run institutions, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu noted in a recent address.

During the inauguration of an alumni event organized by Himachal Pradesh University, CM Sukhu outlined various measures being taken to upgrade educational infrastructure and foster innovative teaching approaches across schools and colleges in Himachal. These include introducing English medium instruction from Class 1, establishing new Rajiv Gandhi residential schools in all constituencies, and leveraging digital technologies to augment classroom learning.

Recognizing the need for continual progress, CM Sukhu stated the administration is exploring options to restore student union elections at Himachal Pradesh University, which have been suspended for over a decade due to past security issues on campus. However, any final decision will only follow consultations with relevant stakeholders.

CM Sukhu also highlighted efforts to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state through prudent fiscal policies. He noted formidable debts incurred previously now compels tough but necessary actions to stabilize the and generate income within available means. Under a new care program, four thousand orphaned children have also been pledged full sponsorship for education by the government.

In addition, a specialized center is being developed in Solan district to cater to around three hundred differently-abled students seeking quality education. CM Sukhu believes with focused endeavors across sectors, Himachal will emerge as one of 's most prosperous regions by 2032. The unwavering goal remains empowering every child and youth through holistic advancement of the state's human capital.

Previous article
Powerful US Congressional Delegation to Visit Dharamsala to Meet with Dalai Lama
Next article
Residents of Kullu Valley seek improvements to crucial transit route
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Residents of Kullu Valley seek improvements to crucial transit route

Northlines Northlines -
Local communities living along the Aut-Luhri highway in Himachal...

Powerful US Congressional Delegation to Visit Dharamsala to Meet with Dalai Lama

Northlines Northlines -
A high-level United States Congressional delegation is scheduled to...

Kumari Selja’s Power Move Exposes Deep Divisions in State Congress!

Northlines Northlines -
The internal divisions within the Haryana Congress came to...

Nafe Singh Rathi Murder Case: CBI Drops Bombshell, Links UK Gangster!

Northlines Northlines -
In a shocking new development, the Central Bureau of...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CDC issues warning as millions face disrupted access to ADHD medications

Jammu University

Dream Job Alert: Apply for Jammu University Teaching Positions Now!

Residents of Kullu Valley seek improvements to crucial transit route