Himachal Government Focused on Enhancing Learning Standards across Public Educational Facilities: Chief Minister

With the goal of providing high-quality education to all students in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has several initiatives underway to strengthen educational outcomes at government-run institutions, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu noted in a recent address.

During the inauguration of an alumni event organized by Himachal Pradesh University, CM Sukhu outlined various measures being taken to upgrade educational infrastructure and foster innovative teaching approaches across schools and colleges in Himachal. These include introducing English medium instruction from Class 1, establishing new Rajiv Gandhi residential schools in all constituencies, and leveraging digital technologies to augment classroom learning.

Recognizing the need for continual progress, CM Sukhu stated the administration is exploring options to restore student union elections at Himachal Pradesh University, which have been suspended for over a decade due to past security issues on campus. However, any final decision will only follow consultations with relevant stakeholders.

CM Sukhu also highlighted efforts to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state through prudent fiscal policies. He noted formidable debts incurred previously now compels tough but necessary actions to stabilize the economy and generate income within available means. Under a new care program, four thousand orphaned children have also been pledged full sponsorship for education by the government.

In addition, a specialized center is being developed in Solan district to cater to around three hundred differently-abled students seeking quality education. CM Sukhu believes with focused endeavors across sectors, Himachal will emerge as one of India's most prosperous regions by 2032. The unwavering goal remains empowering every child and youth through holistic advancement of the state's human capital.