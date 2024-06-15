back to top
Life Style
Life Style

How Anxiety and Stress Can Impact Scalp Health

By: Northlines

Date:

Exploring the Link Between Mental and Scalp Conditions

Mental health issues like anxiety and stress not only impact our emotional well-being but can also manifest physically. While headaches, digestive issues, and sleep disturbances are commonly associated consequences, their effect on scalp health is often overlooked. A growing body of is now shedding light on the relationship between our psychological state and scalp conditions like dandruff.

Several experts point towards hormonal changes triggered by stress as a primary factor. The stress hormone cortisol, for instance, can disrupt the skin's natural balance when levels are high. With the scalp being no different than other skin parts, this paves the way for aggravations. Psychological factors also play a role, where mood disorders may worsen existing scalp problems through inflammatory responses.

Dermatologists note it is a two-way relationship, with scalp issues also fueling anxiety in certain patients. Thankfully, an integrated approach recognizing the interconnectedness of mind and body is proving beneficial. Lifestyle measures like a healthy diet, stress management techniques, and consulting psychologists for severe mood disorders can complement medical treatments.

For those experiencing dandruff, switching between gentle cleansing and products containing zinc or selenium may help control flakes and itchiness. While lifestyle and medication bring relief, acknowledging the mental component can significantly impact long-term scalp health management and wellness. This insightful research highlights how we must consider both psychological and physical sides to achieve holistic health.

88 out of 143 blocks in Haryana declared overexploited as groundwater crisis worsens
